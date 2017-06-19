Is Israel Hayom losing that loving feeling for Netanyahu?
Last Friday, Israel Hayom, the country's most widely read daily newspaper, reported on its front page about a minister's plan to pass a law requiring the nigh-impossible support of two-thirds of the Knesset before Jerusalem could be divided in the framework of any peace deal with the Palestinians. The headline, in big, bold letters, was accompanied by a photo of Education Minister Naftali Bennett, head of the Orthodox-nationalist Jewish Home party, who is behind the initiative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|2 min
|kent
|681,682
|Did Jesus Christ have biological siblings?
|Jun 19
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Closing time for the Episcopalians
|Jun 18
|Listen to the Word
|1
|Pope's Egypt visit offers chance to improve Cat...
|May 26
|BB Board
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May '17
|red blood relative
|39
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May '17
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May '17
|Raz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC