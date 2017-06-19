Is Israel Hayom losing that loving feeling for Netanyahu?

Last Friday, Israel Hayom, the country's most widely read daily newspaper, reported on its front page about a minister's plan to pass a law requiring the nigh-impossible support of two-thirds of the Knesset before Jerusalem could be divided in the framework of any peace deal with the Palestinians. The headline, in big, bold letters, was accompanied by a photo of Education Minister Naftali Bennett, head of the Orthodox-nationalist Jewish Home party, who is behind the initiative.

