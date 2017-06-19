In Moscow, 1 million people visit rel...

In Moscow, 1 million people visit relics of popular saint

Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this photo taken on Friday, May 26, 2017, Russian Orthodox believers line up to kiss the relics of Saint Nicholas that were brought from an Italian church where they have lain for 930 years, in the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. Over a million people have visited relics of Saint Nicholas, one of the Russian Orthodox Church's most revered figures, since they were brought to Moscow last month.

Chicago, IL

