In landmark ruling, El Al ordered to end policy of asking women to move seats
Passengers observes the runway from a window at Israel's Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, April 21, 2013. Israel's national carrier El Al must no longer cede the requests of ultra-Orthodox passengers who ask not to sit next to women for fear of inadvertent physical contact, a Jerusalem court said Wednesday in a landmark ruling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|18 min
|kent
|681,599
|Did Jesus Christ have biological siblings?
|Jun 19
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Closing time for the Episcopalians
|Jun 18
|Listen to the Word
|1
|Pope's Egypt visit offers chance to improve Cat...
|May 26
|BB Board
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May '17
|red blood relative
|39
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May '17
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May '17
|Raz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC