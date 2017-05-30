Hundreds of women wearing bras, shorts stage 'SlutWalk' in Jerusalem
Hundreds of young Israelis, many wearing just bras and shorts, staged a "SlutWalk" through central Jerusalem on Friday to defend women's right to dress as they want without being assaulted. "No, that means no," they chanted as the marchers, mostly women but also some men, made their way along Jaffa Road and near religiously conservative Ultra-Orthodox Jewish areas such as Mahane Yehuda where women cover up in long robes.
