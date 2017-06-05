Hailemeariam visits Der Sultan
Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessaegn and his delegates have visited Der Sultan, a place where Ethiopian monks held refuge since long ago, in Jerusalem. The delegates have visited the current situation of the Ethiopian monks, Jerusalem's holy sites, Der Sultan and other monasteries as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|9 min
|waaasssuuup
|680,508
|Pope's Egypt visit offers chance to improve Cat...
|May 26
|BB Board
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 20
|red blood relative
|39
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May 12
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May '17
|Raz
|2
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr '17
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr '17
|Alank
|124
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC