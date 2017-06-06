Greek Orthodox leader takes on new role

Greek Orthodox leader takes on new role

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Toledo Blade

Metropolitan Nicholas, who heads the Metropolis of Detroit within the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, has been named interim successor to the Metropolitan of Chicago, who died on Friday following a short illness. The Metropolis of Detroit covers Toledo, including Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 10 min Just Think 680,240
News Pope's Egypt visit offers chance to improve Cat... May 26 BB Board 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... May 20 red blood relative 39
News Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula... May 12 OPERATION GREYLORD 1
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May '17 Raz 2
News The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th... Apr '17 I_know_better_now 2
News Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E... Apr '17 Alank 124
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,613 • Total comments across all topics: 281,575,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC