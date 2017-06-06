Greek Orthodox leader takes on new role
Metropolitan Nicholas, who heads the Metropolis of Detroit within the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, has been named interim successor to the Metropolitan of Chicago, who died on Friday following a short illness. The Metropolis of Detroit covers Toledo, including Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
