Greek Church in Steubenville Marks 100 Years
The All Saints Greek Orthodox Church's roots go as far back as the community it serves - like Weirton itself, the church was born when immigrants from Greece poured into the community to work at E.T. Weir's steel mill. All Saints celebrated its 100th anniversary May 12-14 with a worship service led by Archbishop Demetrios, Geron of America, and Metropolitan Savas of the Metropolis of Pittsburgh.
