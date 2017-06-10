Georgia's Game of Thrones: Enter the ...

Georgia's Game of Thrones: Enter the King

Read more: EurasiaNet

Is a king in the cards for Georgia? In the 1943 film "Giorgi Saakadze," actor Spartak Baghashvili portrays the 17th-century Georgian monarch Luarsab II. This Sunday, just as Georgia was caught up in another national debate about its constitutional future -- is it going to be a parliamentary republic, a presidential republic or a little bit of both? -- a voice from above pitched the idea of a constitutional monarchy .

Chicago, IL

