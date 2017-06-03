First Metropolitan of Chicago dies at age 89
Metropolitan Iakovos, the leader of the Greek Orthodox Church in six Midwestern states and the first Metropolitan of Chicago, died Friday after an unexpected illness and surgery. The 89-year-old strengthened the ministries of the Greek Orthodox Church during his 38-year tenure with social justice initiatives, such as establishing the first organized ministry in the Greek Orthodox world for those living with HIV or AIDS.
