Film about Czar's affair with ballerina kicks off cultural warfare in Russia

"Matilda" director Aleksei Y. Uchitel defended his depiction of a torrid affair between Czar Nicholas II of Russia and the ballerina Matilda Kshesinskaya. The skirmishing pits prominent supporters of President Vladimir Putin in his self-proclaimed role as the defender of traditional Orthodox Church values, against an artistic community determined to fend off Soviet-style censorship.

