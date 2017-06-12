Ex-MK's soldier son attacked by ultra-Orthodox mob in Jerusalem
Israeli police officers clash with ultra-Orthodox Jews during an operation to arrest the attackers of soldiers at the Mea Shearim in Jerusalem on June 4, 2017. After an ultra-Orthodox mob on Friday called his son a Nazi and other slurs for serving in the IDF, former Knesset member Dov Lipman, himself an ultra-Orthodox Jew, says he's going on the offensive against the small band of extremists behind the recent uptick in violence against soldiers, and working with lawmakers to provide legislative to protect the troops.
