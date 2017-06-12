Diverse victims' groups ban together under Rivlin's 'Hope' project

The secular students said that until they saw the videos of the evacuation from Gush Katif they never realized how painful it was for each person. Shira Banki's Way, the Rabin Center and the Gush Katif Center have been inspired by President Reuven Rivlin's 'Hope' project not to persuade anyone who is right or wrong but to know, understand and respect one another.

