Did the Greek church threaten the Jerusalem municipality?
The legal battle between Greek Orthodox Church on Mount Zion and the Jerusalem Municipality continues to heat up, as the Church's response to the court following a petition filed against it includes a threatening tone towards the State of Israel if it is not allowed to build a church in the tomb of the kings on Mount Zion. In an interview with Arutz Sheva , Boaz Cohen tells of the ongoing confrontation with the Church, a conflict that began, as mentioned, with Cohen's demand to remove a large iron barrier that the church set up to the tomb of the kings on Mount Zion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|2 hr
|kent
|681,789
|Did Jesus Christ have biological siblings?
|Jun 19
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Closing time for the Episcopalians
|Jun 18
|Listen to the Word
|1
|Pope's Egypt visit offers chance to improve Cat...
|May 26
|BB Board
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May '17
|red blood relative
|39
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May '17
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May '17
|Raz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC