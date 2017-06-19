Did the Greek church threaten the Jer...

Did the Greek church threaten the Jerusalem municipality?

The legal battle between Greek Orthodox Church on Mount Zion and the Jerusalem Municipality continues to heat up, as the Church's response to the court following a petition filed against it includes a threatening tone towards the State of Israel if it is not allowed to build a church in the tomb of the kings on Mount Zion. In an interview with Arutz Sheva , Boaz Cohen tells of the ongoing confrontation with the Church, a conflict that began, as mentioned, with Cohen's demand to remove a large iron barrier that the church set up to the tomb of the kings on Mount Zion.

