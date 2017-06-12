Did Jesus Christ have biological siblings?
There are 1 comment on the New Vision story from Friday Jun 16, titled Did Jesus Christ have biological siblings?. In it, New Vision reports that:
The dogma of perpetual virginity implies that Mary never had any sexual knowledge with any man and, therefore, could not have had children other than Jesus. Did Jesus Christ have biological brothers and sisters? Where is evidence in the Scriptures? Dr. Josue Okoth Many Christian denominations or sects believe that Jesus had biological brothers and sisters.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at New Vision.
|
#1 9 hrs ago
NO; Joseph, Jesus' step-father, had children by his 1st wife. Mary, was only 12-14 when Joseph took her as a housekeeper, cook, etc. The Bible refers to Jesus' brothers; in Aramaic brother & cousin are the same word. Jesus' had step-brothers; no biological siblings!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|52 min
|Robert F
|681,299
|Pope's Egypt visit offers chance to improve Cat...
|May 26
|BB Board
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 20
|red blood relative
|39
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May '17
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May '17
|Raz
|2
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr '17
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr '17
|Alank
|124
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC