Did Jesus Christ have biological sibl...

Did Jesus Christ have biological siblings?

There are 1 comment on the New Vision story from Friday Jun 16, titled Did Jesus Christ have biological siblings?. In it, New Vision reports that:

The dogma of perpetual virginity implies that Mary never had any sexual knowledge with any man and, therefore, could not have had children other than Jesus. Did Jesus Christ have biological brothers and sisters? Where is evidence in the Scriptures? Dr. Josue Okoth Many Christian denominations or sects believe that Jesus had biological brothers and sisters.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Andy Mussaba

Morganville, NJ

#1 9 hrs ago
NO; Joseph, Jesus' step-father, had children by his 1st wife. Mary, was only 12-14 when Joseph took her as a housekeeper, cook, etc. The Bible refers to Jesus' brothers; in Aramaic brother & cousin are the same word. Jesus' had step-brothers; no biological siblings!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 52 min Robert F 681,299
News Pope's Egypt visit offers chance to improve Cat... May 26 BB Board 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... May 20 red blood relative 39
News Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula... May '17 OPERATION GREYLORD 1
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May '17 Raz 2
News The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th... Apr '17 I_know_better_now 2
News Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E... Apr '17 Alank 124
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,144 • Total comments across all topics: 281,852,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC