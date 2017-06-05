Deri and wife questioned for second time in graft probe

Leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party Aryeh Deri and his wife Yaffa seen leaving their home in Jerusalem, on June 5, 2017, as they make their way for investigation at the Lahav 433 anti-corruption unit. Interior Minister Aryeh Deri and his wife Yaffa were questioned for more than six-hours on Monday afternoon in an ongoing corruption case against him, police said This was the second time the Deris have been questioned, a week after they were interrogated for a marathon 11 hours over a slew of corruption allegations.

