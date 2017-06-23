Cultures collide in Orthodox Jewish community
In this film, a major box-office success in Israel, the members one of Jerusalem's small Orthodox communities, in which everyone knows everyone else's business, have gathered to celebrate the bar mitzvah of the grandson of pillars of the congregation, Etti and Zion . Under the leadership of a venerable but beloved rabbi, things are going splendidly when a mishap strikes: The building's balcony, the place where women pray in gender-segregated Orthodox services, collapses, leaving the rabbi's wife hospitalized and the rabbi in retreat from reality.
