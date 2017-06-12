Coptic Orthodox Church celebrates bib...

Coptic Orthodox Church celebrates biblical Flight into Egypt

Friday Jun 2

The Flight into Egypt, as described in the Gospel of Matthew, marks the arrival of Mary, Saint Joseph and infant Jesus to Egypt after an angel appeared to Joseph in a dream to tell him to flee to Egypt as King Herod intended to kill all male infants in Bethlehem. A huge crowd of worshippers were keen on attending the prayers, especially after Coptic Christian Pope Tawadros II on April 14 canceled most Easter celebrations and limited them to a simple Mass.

Chicago, IL

