Coptic Orthodox Church celebrates biblical Flight into Egypt
The Flight into Egypt, as described in the Gospel of Matthew, marks the arrival of Mary, Saint Joseph and infant Jesus to Egypt after an angel appeared to Joseph in a dream to tell him to flee to Egypt as King Herod intended to kill all male infants in Bethlehem. A huge crowd of worshippers were keen on attending the prayers, especially after Coptic Christian Pope Tawadros II on April 14 canceled most Easter celebrations and limited them to a simple Mass.
