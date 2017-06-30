Controversial Conversion Law Would Be...

Controversial Conversion Law Would Be Frozen Under Deal With Ultra-Orthodox

Government sources in Israel said the ruling Likud party had reached a deal with Haredi coalition partners on the future of conversions to Judaism in Israel. The deal entails preserving the current status quo on conversion in Israel for six months, with parties working for and against state recognition for conversions without Orthodox approval suspending their judiciary and legislative efforts for that period, the Jerusalem Post reported on Friday.

