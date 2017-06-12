Closing time for the Episcopalians
The Episcopal Church must take immortality seriously. How else explain the amazing things it does that will certainly hasten its demise? Washington, D.C., has two prominent, historic Anglo-Catholic parishes, the Church of the Ascension and St. Agnes, and St. Paul's Parish, known colloquially as St. Paul's K Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|3 hr
|Michael
|681,101
|Pope's Egypt visit offers chance to improve Cat...
|May 26
|BB Board
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 20
|red blood relative
|39
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May '17
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May '17
|Raz
|2
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr '17
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr '17
|Alank
|124
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC