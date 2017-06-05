Church of Uganda diocese blocks retirement of priest
West Buganda Diocesan leaders under Church of Uganda have blocked the resignation of a priest who recently announced that, he intends to establish the Orthodox Anglican Church in Uganda. Rev. Cornelious Kateregga Bakubanja , 60, is a senior pastor attached to Kyampagi Church of Uganda in Kyotera County, Rakai District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|9 min
|Just Think
|680,240
|Pope's Egypt visit offers chance to improve Cat...
|May 26
|BB Board
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 20
|red blood relative
|39
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May 12
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May '17
|Raz
|2
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr '17
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr '17
|Alank
|124
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC