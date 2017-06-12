Church calls latest terrorist attacks victims as - confessors'
'The confessor' title according to the church is the Christian who insisted to remain on his religion, though his confession caused him persecution and torture. 'We are living in the time of martyrs,' Pop Tawadros II said on Friday, while meeting the victims' families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|10 min
|PadMark
|680,818
|Pope's Egypt visit offers chance to improve Cat...
|May 26
|BB Board
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 20
|red blood relative
|39
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May '17
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May '17
|Raz
|2
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr '17
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr '17
|Alank
|124
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC