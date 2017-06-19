Bowing to ultra-Orthodox pressure, PM...

Bowing to ultra-Orthodox pressure, PM halts pluralistic Western Wall deal

10 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Israel's Reform movement says freezing the plan to build mixed-gender prayer plaza harms Israel and its connection to the Jewish people; Jewish Agency expresses 'deep disappointment' The section prepared for prayer for the Women of the Wall by Robinson's Arch in Jerusalem's Old City is open for Jews, both men and women, to pray together as seen here, on July 17, 2014. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday suspended a government-approved plan to establish a pluralistic prayer pavilion at Jerusalem's Western Wall, following calls by his ultra-Orthodox coalition allies to scrap the deal.

