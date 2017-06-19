Anti-Zionist mob throws stones at police, calls soldiers Nazis
A group of extremist haredim pelted police with stones, eggs and other objects while the officers tried to remove three Israeli soldiers who were being verbally attacked at evening services in Jerusalem. The three soldiers were in uniform when they entered the synagogue in the haredi Meah Shearim neighborhood on Wednesday night.
