a Womena s Balconya doesna t collapse under its comic weight
"The Women's Balcony," about a rift within an Orthodox Jewish congregation in Jerusalem, is such an agreeable, crowd-pleasing film that its light touch could be mistaken for being lightweight. But beneath its gentle, comic exterior is a serious look at social and religious tensions not always apparent in the West.
