A sad decision that may yet come to haunt us all

12 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Our relationship with the North American wing of the Jewish people is not just an issues of values and peoplehood: it speaks to vital national interests that have now been put at risk. The Government's decision yesterday to snub, in practice, the non-Orthodox denominations of the Jewish faith, to bar the implementation of the compromise on prayer arrangements in the southern segment of the Western Wall, and to advance legislation on conversions that enshrines the monopoly of the Orthodox establishment, has serious and potentially tragic consequences.

