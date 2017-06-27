A modest proposal: preserve Jewish life
In the last several weeks there has been much discussion on the impact increased intermarriage is having on our community. More specifically, the focus has been on Conservative rabbis seeking to balance their commitment to halacha , which prohibits intermarriage, with compassion toward congregants seeking their official participation in marriages to a partner from another faith.
