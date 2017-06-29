A holy conundrum

With the firestorm of condemnations and recriminations that erupted after the indefinite suspension of the Western Wall agreement to formally recognize an egalitarian prayer section, it is easy to lose sight of the reality on the ground at the holy site today. So what are the consequences of Sunday's decision, and what will happen in the future? The current situation The renowned central Western Wall Plaza, with the men's section and the women's section, remains exactly as it was; prayer at the site will continue to be gender separate, although Orthodox customs are not defined in law as they would have been under the Western Wall agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.