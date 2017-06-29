A holy conundrum

A holy conundrum

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

With the firestorm of condemnations and recriminations that erupted after the indefinite suspension of the Western Wall agreement to formally recognize an egalitarian prayer section, it is easy to lose sight of the reality on the ground at the holy site today. So what are the consequences of Sunday's decision, and what will happen in the future? The current situation The renowned central Western Wall Plaza, with the men's section and the women's section, remains exactly as it was; prayer at the site will continue to be gender separate, although Orthodox customs are not defined in law as they would have been under the Western Wall agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 46 min Michael 681,705
News In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe... Jun 26 True Christian wi... 1
News Did Jesus Christ have biological siblings? Jun 19 True Christian wi... 3
News Closing time for the Episcopalians Jun 18 Listen to the Word 1
News Pope's Egypt visit offers chance to improve Cat... May '17 BB Board 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... May '17 red blood relative 39
News Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula... May '17 OPERATION GREYLORD 1
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,991 • Total comments across all topics: 282,129,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC