3,500 at first Beersheba gay pride parade; man arrested with knife

19 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Israelis take part in the first annual Gay Pride parade in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba, on June 22, 2017. Some 3,500 people attended the first-ever gay pride parade in the southern city of Beersheba on Thursday as two ultra-Orthodox men, one carrying a knife, were arrested nearby.

