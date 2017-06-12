12 ultra-Orthodox men detained after attacking cops dressed as IDF soldiers
Ultra-Orthodox Jews burn an effigy of an Israeli soldier during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Lag B'Omer in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Mea Shearim, May 13, 2017 Twelve ultra-Orthodox residents of the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem were arrested on Friday afternoon for allegedly attacking undercover policemen wearing IDF uniforms. The incident occurred after police deliberately deployed detectives to the neighborhood dressed in military uniforms, in light of ongoing violence towards members of the military by some in the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|7 min
|Pan Pope
|679,887
|Pope's Egypt visit offers chance to improve Cat...
|May 26
|BB Board
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 20
|red blood relative
|39
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May 12
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr '17
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr '17
|Alank
|124
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC