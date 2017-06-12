12 ultra-Orthodox men detained after attacking cops dressed as IDF soldiers

Ultra-Orthodox Jews burn an effigy of an Israeli soldier during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Lag B'Omer in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Mea Shearim, May 13, 2017 Twelve ultra-Orthodox residents of the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem were arrested on Friday afternoon for allegedly attacking undercover policemen wearing IDF uniforms. The incident occurred after police deliberately deployed detectives to the neighborhood dressed in military uniforms, in light of ongoing violence towards members of the military by some in the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.