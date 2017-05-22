Will Trump enter religious tug-of-war...

Will Trump enter religious tug-of-war in trip to Holy Sepulchre?

16 hrs ago

Christian worshippers in Israel surround the Edicule as they take part in a Sunday Easter mass procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalems Old City. According to an insider in one of the churches planning the visit of US President Donald Trump to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Monday, potential religious complications were smoothed over at the last minute.

