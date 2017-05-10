Why religious tensions are rising in Russia
Religious freedom is under attack in Russia, as government officials - with the support of nearly half of the nation's citizens - protect the Orthodox Church at the expense of minority religious communities, according to recent reports. The country's Supreme Court recently banned the Jehovah's Witnesses by labeling them an extremist group.
