What would Jesus do? Russian bishop invokes his name to justify keeping $100,000 SUV

15 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Everyone knows that old Bible quote: "Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar's, and to me a very expensive SUV." A Russian Orthodox bishop is under fire after he accepted a Toyota Land Cruiser valued at roughly $106,500 as a gift this week, according to media reports.

