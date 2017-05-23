What would Jesus do? Russian bishop invokes his name to justify keeping $100,000 SUV
Everyone knows that old Bible quote: "Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar's, and to me a very expensive SUV." A Russian Orthodox bishop is under fire after he accepted a Toyota Land Cruiser valued at roughly $106,500 as a gift this week, according to media reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|53 min
|Chuck
|678,913
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 20
|red blood relative
|39
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May 12
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr '17
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr '17
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr '17
|True Christian wi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC