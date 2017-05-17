Veteran State TV Journalist Asks On A...

Veteran State TV Journalist Asks On Air: Can Atheism Get You Jailed In Russia?

Russia's laws suggest it cannot, but after a blogger was convicted for playing Pokemon Go in a cathedral last week, that was the question put to Russian President Vladimir Putin on air by one of the country's most famous journalists. On state TV's First Channel, the country's most watched station, veteran journalist Vladimir Pozner, 83, on May 15 criticized the law on "insulting religious feelings" that saw Ruslan Sokolovsky handed a 3 1/2-year suspended sentence.

