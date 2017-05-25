Utah's new Greek Orthodox priest promises 'open heart and mind'
The Rev. Archimandrite George Nikas , new senior priest for the Salt Lake Valley's Greek Orthodox community, has promised parishioners that he comes with "an open heart and mind."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|30 min
|_KENTUCKY
|679,025
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 20
|red blood relative
|39
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May 12
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr '17
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr '17
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr '17
|True Christian wi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC