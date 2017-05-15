US new ambassador to Israel visits Je...

US new ambassador to Israel visits Jerusalem

The United States' new ambassador to Israel has visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem, breaking from diplomatic protocol. It is highly unusual for a new envoy to visit the holy site just hours after arriving in Israel.

