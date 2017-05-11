Ultra-Orthodox MK's front door damage...

Ultra-Orthodox MK's front door damaged, glued shut

United Torah Judaism MK Moshe Gafni, right, outside the apartment building where he lives in Bnei Brak, May 09, 2017. The front door of MK Moshe Gafni's home was damaged and sealed shut early Tuesday in an attack attributed to vandals protesting his opposition to violent demonstrations against a draft of ultra-Orthodox men.

