Ultra-Orthodox man, boys detained for burning Israeli flag
Ultra-Orthodox Jews burn an Israeli flag during Lag B'Omer celebrations in the ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Mea She'arim in Jerusalem, on May 13, 2017. Police on Wednesday picked up an ultra-Orthodox man and two minors for burning an Israel flag in a Lag B'Omer bonfire Saturday night in Jerusalem.
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|17 min
|Jack
|45
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|Michael
|678,228
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May 12
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr 22
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr 20
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr '17
|True Christian wi...
|1
