Ultra-Orthodox in Jerusalem burn effigy of Israeli soldier
Ultra-Orthodox Jews burn an effigy of an Israeli soldier during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Lag B'Omer in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Mea Shearim, May 14, 2017. Ultra-Orthodox revelers set fire to an effigy of an Israeli soldier Saturday night in the ultra-Orthodox Jerusalem neighborhood of Mea Shearim, to cheers and claps from the audience.
