UJA-NY Federation marks century of work here
President Reuven Rivlin took time from a crowded schedule to address more than 300 people in Jerusalem to mark the UJA-Federation of New York's centennial in Israel. The visitors from the Big Apple were on a weeklong mission to celebrate Israel's Independence, inspect some of the projects they support and meet Israelis from all walks of life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|2 min
|Anthony MN
|676,663
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|Fri
|Raz
|2
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 4
|jace
|5
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr 22
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr 20
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr 16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar '17
|True Christian wi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC