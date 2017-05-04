UJA-NY Federation marks century of wo...

UJA-NY Federation marks century of work here

Saturday Read more: Jerusalem Post

President Reuven Rivlin took time from a crowded schedule to address more than 300 people in Jerusalem to mark the UJA-Federation of New York's centennial in Israel. The visitors from the Big Apple were on a weeklong mission to celebrate Israel's Independence, inspect some of the projects they support and meet Israelis from all walks of life.

