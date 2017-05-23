Trump Meets Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem
During the second leg of his first overseas trip President Donald Trump arrived in Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport on Monday, where he was greeted by state and religious leaders, among them the Patriarch of Jerusalem, Archbishop Nurhan Manougian. Later, during a visit to the Holy Sepulcre Church that houses Jesus' tomb, the president and first lady Melania Trump were treated to a musical interlude by the choir of the Armenian Seminary of Jerusalem and a report on the Armenian Church and Armenia from Archbishop Sevan Gharibian, the Vicar General of the Jerusalem Patriarchate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|15 min
|Catholic Buster
|678,795
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 20
|red blood relative
|39
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May 12
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr '17
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr '17
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr '17
|True Christian wi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC