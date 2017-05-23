Trump Meets Armenian Patriarch of Jer...

Trump Meets Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem

During the second leg of his first overseas trip President Donald Trump arrived in Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport on Monday, where he was greeted by state and religious leaders, among them the Patriarch of Jerusalem, Archbishop Nurhan Manougian. Later, during a visit to the Holy Sepulcre Church that houses Jesus' tomb, the president and first lady Melania Trump were treated to a musical interlude by the choir of the Armenian Seminary of Jerusalem and a report on the Armenian Church and Armenia from Archbishop Sevan Gharibian, the Vicar General of the Jerusalem Patriarchate.

