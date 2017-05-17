Today's Birthday: John Paul II
He was the first non-Italian pope elected since the Dutch Adrian VI and the first Polish pope. Ordained a priest in 1946, he taught ethics at Krakow and Lublin universities and published works on theological and philosophical topics as well as poetry and a play.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Infoplease.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|16 min
|VIKING
|678,249
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|8 hr
|frindly
|44
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May 12
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr 22
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr 20
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr '17
|True Christian wi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC