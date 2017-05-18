This Israeli film about Orthodox Jews...

This Israeli film about Orthodox Jews is a surprise hit overseas

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Jewish Community Voice

The movie, directed by Emil Ben-Shimon, is a sensitive, slice-of-life story that focuses on the rift caused in a modern Orthodox community in Jerusalem when a Hasidic rabbi offers to fill in for the congregation's leader, who is traumatized when his wife is hurt in an accident. When the new rabbi urges the men in the congregation to embrace a more strictly religious lifestyle, they buy in and ask their wives to dress more modestly and adhere more closely to the words of the Torah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Community Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 6 min Pres Donald J Tru... 678,243
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... 19 min red blood relative 64
News Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula... May 12 OPERATION GREYLORD 1
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May 5 Raz 2
News The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th... Apr 22 I_know_better_now 2
News Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E... Apr 20 Alank 124
News Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter Apr '17 True Christian wi... 1
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,576 • Total comments across all topics: 281,148,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC