Tehran: Armenian Archbishop of Tehran Hails High Turnout in Elections
TEHRAN – The Armenian Orthodox primate of the diocese of Tehran, Archbishop Sebouh Sarkissian, praised the Iranian people's massive presence in the elections today, saying the high level of "political awareness" is admirable. Speaking to the Tasnim News Agency, Sarkissian described the great participation of Iranians in the elections as very important in the regional and international arenas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|2 min
|Anthony MN
|678,233
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|Fri
|red blood relative
|62
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May 12
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr 22
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr 20
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr '17
|True Christian wi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC