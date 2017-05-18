Tehran: Armenian Archbishop of Tehran Hails High Turnout in Elections

TEHRAN – The Armenian Orthodox primate of the diocese of Tehran, Archbishop Sebouh Sarkissian, praised the Iranian people's massive presence in the elections today, saying the high level of "political awareness" is admirable. Speaking to the Tasnim News Agency, Sarkissian described the great participation of Iranians in the elections as very important in the regional and international arenas.

