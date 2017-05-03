Syriac Orthodox Patriarch accepts apologies from prelates who challenged leadership
Syriac Orthodox Patriarch Ignatius Ephrem II of Antioch has issued a statement formally forgiving four bishops who had charged him with "betrayal of the faith." In February, six Orthodox metropolitans announced that Patriarch Ephrem had forfeited his title as "defender of the faith," saying that he had raised doubts in the minds of the faithful by his participation in an inter-religious meeting in which he indicated his respect for Islam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|3 hr
|Gods r Delusion x...
|676,267
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|8 hr
|rusra02
|1
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr 22
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr 20
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr 16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar '17
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar '17
|About time
|2
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC