Syriac Orthodox Patriarch accepts apologies from prelates who challenged leadership

Syriac Orthodox Patriarch Ignatius Ephrem II of Antioch has issued a statement formally forgiving four bishops who had charged him with "betrayal of the faith." In February, six Orthodox metropolitans announced that Patriarch Ephrem had forfeited his title as "defender of the faith," saying that he had raised doubts in the minds of the faithful by his participation in an inter-religious meeting in which he indicated his respect for Islam.

