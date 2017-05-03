Syriac Orthodox Patriarch accepts apo...

Syriac Orthodox Patriarch accepts apologies from prelates who challenged leadership

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Catholic World News

Syriac Orthodox Patriarch Ignatius Ephrem II of Antioch has issued a statement formally forgiving four bishops who had charged him with "betrayal of the faith." In February, six Orthodox metropolitans announced that Patriarch Ephrem had forfeited his title as "defender of the faith," saying that he had raised doubts in the minds of the faithful by his participation in an inter-religious meeting in which he indicated his respect for Islam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 3 hr Gods r Delusion x... 676,267
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... 8 hr rusra02 1
News The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th... Apr 22 I_know_better_now 2
News Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E... Apr 20 Alank 124
News Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter Apr 16 True Christian wi... 1
News Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i... Mar '17 True Christian wi... 1
News Ukraine in Photos Mar '17 About time 2
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,998 • Total comments across all topics: 280,752,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC