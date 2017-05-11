Sebastian Gorka Name-Checks Jewish Fr...

Sebastian Gorka Name-Checks Jewish Friends At Jerusalem Post Conference

Sebastian Gorka, the embattled White House aide, thanked his supporters by name at a weekend conference held by the Jerusalem Post. "I'd like to thank everybody who has stood by me and this administration for the last 15 weeks," said Gorka, who has been engulfed in scandal after the Forward reported on ties to Nazi-allied groups in his native Hungary.

