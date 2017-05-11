Sebastian Gorka Name-Checks Jewish Friends At Jerusalem Post Conference
Sebastian Gorka, the embattled White House aide, thanked his supporters by name at a weekend conference held by the Jerusalem Post. "I'd like to thank everybody who has stood by me and this administration for the last 15 weeks," said Gorka, who has been engulfed in scandal after the Forward reported on ties to Nazi-allied groups in his native Hungary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|3 min
|Gods r Delusion x...
|676,743
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 4
|jace
|5
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr 22
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr 20
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr 16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar '17
|True Christian wi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC