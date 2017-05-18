Saint Nicholas relics heading to Russ...

Saint Nicholas relics heading to Russia from Italian church

16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Relics of Saint Nicholas, one of the Russian Orthodox Church's most revered figures and the inspiration for Santa Claus, are headed to Moscow from an Italian church where they have lain for more than 900 years. The relics are to be displayed in Moscow's Christ the Savior cathedral until mid-June, then moved to St. Petersburg, before being returned to Bari, Italy, on July 12. Both cities are expecting crowds of Orthodox faithful to visit the relics.

