Russian Patriarch urges opposition to...

Russian Patriarch urges opposition to proposal changing status of Orthodox churches in Ukraine

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill has asked Pope Francis and other religious leaders to exert their influence against a proposal to amend Ukrainian laws to withdraw protection from religious bodies that are under the influence of an "aggressor state." Because Ukraine currently defines Russia as an aggressor state, the Patriarch said, the proposal would "threaten the constitutional rights of millions of Ukrainian believers," who are affiliated with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church subject to the jurisdiction of the Moscow patriachate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 4 min Michael 677,948
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... 4 hr frindly 61
News Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula... May 12 OPERATION GREYLORD 1
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May 5 Raz 2
News The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th... Apr 22 I_know_better_now 2
News Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E... Apr 20 Alank 124
News Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter Apr '17 True Christian wi... 1
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,063 • Total comments across all topics: 281,107,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC