Russian-painted mosaic arrives at Serbia's largest church
A priest kisses a mosaic from Russia depicting Jesus Christ that will decorate the inside of St. Sava Temple in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Russia has been looking to increase its sway in fellow-Orthodox Christian Serbia, a Moscow ally in the Balkans.
