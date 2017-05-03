Russian-painted mosaic arrives at Ser...

Russian-painted mosaic arrives at Serbia's largest church

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

A priest kisses a mosaic from Russia depicting Jesus Christ that will decorate the inside of St. Sava Temple in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Russia has been looking to increase its sway in fellow-Orthodox Christian Serbia, a Moscow ally in the Balkans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 31 min kent 676,269
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... 16 hr rusra02 1
News The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th... Apr 22 I_know_better_now 2
News Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E... Apr 20 Alank 124
News Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter Apr 16 True Christian wi... 1
News Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i... Mar '17 True Christian wi... 1
News Ukraine in Photos Mar '17 About time 2
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,377 • Total comments across all topics: 280,761,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC