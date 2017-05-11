Russian Orthodox Church burial plots ...

Russian Orthodox Church burial plots added to Auckland Memorial Park

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

Father Panteleimon Jigalin, Father Vladimir Boikov, Bishop George Schaefer and Father Aleksei Popkov bless the site of the new burial plots for the Russian Orthodox Church during the consecration at Auckland Memorial Park. Deceased members of the Russian Orthodox Church now have a place to greet the rising sun at Auckland Memorial Park in Silverdale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 5 min waaasssuuup 676,835
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May 5 Raz 2
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... May 4 jace 5
News The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th... Apr 22 I_know_better_now 2
News Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E... Apr 20 Alank 124
News Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter Apr 16 True Christian wi... 1
News Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i... Mar '17 True Christian wi... 1
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,694 • Total comments across all topics: 280,888,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC