Russian ensemble set to perform at 600-year-old Weymouth church

The Lyra Vocal Ensemble from St Petersburg will sing at St Laurence Church, Upwey , to help the church on its way to raising A 80,000 to add a toilet and much-needed facilities to the listed building. The four singers, an alto, bass, soprano and tenor, will perform a mixture of Russian Orthodox music alongside traditional folk songs.

